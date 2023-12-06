No Ghanaian musician has reached out to me to show support – Afua Asantewaa Aduonum (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has taken over the Ghanaian social media trends after ghpage.com reported her intention to break the sing-a-thon record with Guinness World Records.

On a phone call interview with King Asu-B of GhPage TV, the bubbly journalist revealed that she has not been approached by any Ghanaian musician to show support.

According to Afua, no Ghanaian musician has reached out yet and she thinks it may be because of doubts they have about the whole journey at the moment.

READ ALSO: Meet Afua Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady set to embark on a groundbreaking Sing-a-Thon record

She used the opportunity to appreciate veteran actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown for her undeniable love for women.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Afua Asantewaa will start her journey to victory on 7th December, 2023.

The Guinness World Record for the longest Singing Marathon by an individual last over 105 hours was achieved by Sunil Waghmare in India.

She is expected to sing for over 117hours or more in order to break the current world record which stands at 105hours and happened in 2012.

She’s not to repeat songs and each song will not be more or less than 2mins. Meaning she’s going to sing over 3,200 Ghanaian songs if she’s to break the current record.

This attempt is strictly for Ghanaian songs. She is doing this to promote Ghanaian music, from Gospel to High Life to Hip Life to Azonto to Afrobeats and etc.

Check out he video below

https://fb.watch/oMuRal1MKC/?mibextid=9R9pXO