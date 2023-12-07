FULL DETAILS: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon Venue, Date, and Time

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a broadcast journalist from Ghana and advocate for women’s rights, readies herself to take on the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon solo.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum declared on December 6, 2023, her intention to try the longest singing marathon.

She declared her preparedness to take up the challenge in a brief video posted on her official Facebook page.

“A little education about Sing A-thong. So it’s basically a singing marathon,” she said in a viral video published on social media.

According to her, “this attempt is strictly for Ghanaian songs. We are doing this to promote Ghanaian songs. From gospel, highlife, hiplife, and so on. And we are doing this in December, so for those who do not understand what Sing A-thon is, it is simply a singing marathon,” she said.

As per the challenge guidelines, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to sing more than 3,200 songs from Ghana in 117 hours as the old record stands at 105 hours since 2012.

She can only repeat a song after the fourth hour, and each song she performs cannot go longer than two minutes.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon for the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual challenge is scheduled for Sunday, December 24, 2023, through Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The venue for Afua Asatewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon is yet to be communicated to the general public. According to her latest Facebook post, “venue details will be out this Friday, December 8, 2023, during the official press conference.”.

Who holds the Guinness World Record Longest Singing Marathon by an Individual?

Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Waghamare became the first person to complete the longest singing marathon in 2012, singing for 105 hours nonstop.