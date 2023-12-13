“No government school can produce intelligent students”; Lady drags public school teachers – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A controversial Nigerian lady has concluded that no government school can produce intelligent students again after her teaching practice experience.

According to her in the video sighted on Ghpage TV on Instagram, in her bid to help the SHS 3 students in the class revise for their final exams, they needed her to write on the board because they couldn’t understand her dictation.

To her, this is surprising final year students should have effective listening and communication skills, something public school students lack.

She went ahead to drag the teachers in government schools, claiming they pamper the students so much that’s why many of them aren’t intelligent.

She added that the probability of a student passing or failing in school now depends on their relationship with the teacher which is wrong.

Like, “If the teacher liked you then you passed that session, but if not, you will fail.”

She cried over the fact that government schools are no longer what it used to be, stating that it is now an avenue for students to pass time while their parents are at work.

