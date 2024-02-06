type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNo rich or powerful man can snatch my wife – Afua Asantewaa’s...
Entertainment

No rich or powerful man can snatch my wife – Afua Asantewaa’s husband brags (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, has shut down claims that his wife might leave him for a richer or more powerful man that fits her current status and lifestyle.

Since hitting the spotlight with the World Record sing-a-thon attempt, social media users have been murmuring about their marriage with some Ghanaians as usual wishing for their doom.

Following the sing-a-thon, Afua Asantewaa has become a famous figure in Ghana and now get to meet so many big people almost every other day.

RELATED STORY: Ebony was present at the Sing-A-Thon – Afua Asantewaa reveals

According to netizens, as she’s getting a chance to meet rich and powerful men, she might leave her husband for a richer man.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Asked if he’s worried about such a scenario, Mr Aduonum said it will never happen.

According to Mr. Aduonum, his wife has been meeting big men for a long time even before her sing-a-thon and has never done anything of the sort.

Mr Aduonum concluded by saying if a lady is bad, she’s bad and if she’s good, she’s good and he believes wholeheartedly that his wife is a good lady.

Check out the video below

TODAY

Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Accra
clear sky
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
51 %
2.8mph
2 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more