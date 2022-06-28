type here...
Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke divorces her husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani divorces her husband
Estranged Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has exclusively revealed on her IG page that she has walked out of her marriage with her husband Austin.

According to Chacha, she has suffered a lot in her marriage and it’s better she exits before she loses her life.

In the post late Monday, Chacha also apologised to her fans for “living a lie” in her marriage.

The announcement titled, ‘Leave now or leave as a corpse’, read, “Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to ‘die’ or go inexplicably ‘missing’.

“I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my ‘perceived paradise’.

“For the second time in two years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage.

“My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

If push comes to shove and suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian Police Force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”

Recall that in October 2020, the actress had first announced a split from her husband in an Instagram video.

“I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but am done. I’m leaving with my life. I can’t say a lot now but you will hear my story,” she said at that time.

This led to the rumours that she suffered domestic violence in the marriage. However, the actress debunked the domestic violence claim in a video, stating that her husband has neither beat her nor ever raise his voice at her.

She then revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder which was attributed to her pregnancy at that time.

    Source:Ghpage

