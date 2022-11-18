Award-winning Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has sent out some words of advice to young ladies out there.

Over the past few years, we have heard statements such as fear men, men are scum, men will show you pepper and other statement tagging men as bad people.

But Diana Hamilton during an interview with Accra-based TV XYZ has cautioned ladies about such statement asking them not to generalize men simply because their previous relationship was bad or toxic.

According to her, the fact that their experience from their previous relationship wasn’t good, they shouldn’t carry that into their new or current relationship because there are good men out there.

She mentioned that some ladies despite meeting good men make them to suffer simply because they can’t let go of their previous experience.

“The fact that you met the wrong man does not mean every other man is wrong. I think the mistake some young ladies make is that they make the right guys pay for the sins of the bad ones,” she said.

The “Mo Ne Yo” hitmaker went further to advise ladies not to demand money or gifts from their husbands before having sexual intercourse with them.

“If you take money from your husband for sex it means you are a prostitute”, Diana Hamilton has said adding that “If it happens that way then that is prostitution. A woman who does that is equal to a commercial sex worker”, she added.

“Why do you have to wait till sex time before you demand money from your husband? Taking money from your husband before sex is not right”, she concluded.