Not every famous person is a celebrity; Journalists should know this and they won’t sleep with men for money – Rashad

Unlike the iconic Sarah Bernhardt, now, anyone who luckily goes viral on social media reveres him or herself as a celebrity – Making the celebrity tag look cheapish and weightless.

Once an avid social media user makes it into the headlines or clinches the attention of a set of people for a while, he or she starts parading him or herself as a celebrity.

Now, we have various categories of celebrities in Ghana depending on the person’s area of expertise or the platform he or she commands

This is the reason TikTok, Twitter and Facebook celebrities have now become the norm of the day.

Unfortunately, journalists who should know better also share the same ignorance with the wannabe celebrities.

According to the Collins Dictionary, ‘A celebrity is someone famous, especially in areas of entertainment such as films, music, writing, or sport”.

Being famous alone doesn’t make one a celebrity. Aside from popularity, the person’s name, image, lifestyle, and opinions must carry cultural and economic worth and are first and foremost idealized popular media constructions.

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad has weighed into the ongoing debate on the topic “Who Is A Celebrity”.

Sharing his opinion of GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Rashad lamented over how journalists now share the spotlight with musicians, actors and phenomenal sportsmen and women which shouldn’t be the case.

According to Rashad, the fact that one is a journalist and always appears on television, speaks on the radio or creates content doesn’t make him or her a celebrity.

He further explained that the delusional thought of many of our female journalists thinking they are celebrities.

Hence having to live like the Queen Damit Of Brunei is what forces them to do the unthinkable.

Watch the video below to know more…

When Maradona died, the people of Napoli cried their eyes out.

The city lost its patron because he was considered by all in Naples to be the greatest symbol of the city.

As news filtered out about the Argentinian legend’s death, church bells began to ring throughout the streets. The climate was surreal, especially in the centre of the historic city.

When Sarah Bernhardt died, people lined up in the streets of Paris to look at her mortal remains.

Our very own Bob Santo’s death shook the entire country.

These people are the real celebrities!