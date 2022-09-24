type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Obaapa Christy has hidden my child from me" - Ex-husband cries
Entertainment

“Obaapa Christy has hidden my child from me” – Ex-husband cries

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, claims to have not seen their final child in more than ten years.

The last time he saw his son, he claims, was when the boy was about two years old, and the singer hasn’t let him see him since then.

Pastor Love said to Afia Tamakloe on the M’ahyease TV program that he has tried to use other tactics to persuade her to alter her mind because he wants to have a relationship with his child, especially because she is in charge of all of their three children.

Read Also: Stop contracting people to tarnish my image -Pastor Love warns Obaapa Christy

He said that he had made the decision to be patient throughout the years and had urged close friends to communicate with Obaapa Christy, but she has not yet done so.

In order to avoid creating a significant issue out of the situation, Pastor Love stated that he did not want to pursue a custody dispute or utilize another method to see his children.

He repeatedly claimed that he had to stop pursuing the case further.

But the head pastor of Action Grace Chapel pointed out that if Obaapa Christy persists in putting up a barrier between him and his child, he will be compelled to look for alternative solutions, which could lead to more issues.

Read Also: Obaapa Christy doesn’t want me to see my kids – Pastor Love cries

Before finally divorcing after a particularly difficult divorce in court, the couple was married for four years.

Pastor Love has previously stated his satisfaction with the frequency with which he visits his children.

In 2019, not long after Obaapa Christy’s second marriage, Pastor Love claimed custody of their kids, alleging neglect on their part.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, September 24, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    75 °
    Wed
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News