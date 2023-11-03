- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has replied Nana Ama McBrown over recent comments she passed about her past experiences.

In a recent interview with Kobby Kyei, the respected actress revealed that there are moments in her past that she is certainly not proud of.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, if she knew she would attain this level of fame she is enjoying now, she wouldn’t have dated certain people and that she regrets such actions.

“Sometimes I ask myself that as humans, what do we want on Earth? Because when we were young, due to hardships and friends, we do certain things. But for me, if I knew who God would have made me, there are some things that I wouldn’t have done. If I knew that everywhere I went, kids and adults would recognize me, I wouldn’t have dated certain people, and there are some friends I wouldn’t have made”, Nana Ama noted.

Well, in an exclusive interview with Oboy Siki on GhPage TV, he described Nana Ama McBrown’s comments as loose talk.

The controversial actor noted that the choices and decisions Nana Ama made in the past contributed to her success.

Oboy Siki explained that he was saddened by Nana Ama’s comments and that the mistakes she made in the past played a pivotal role in her success story today.