Veteran actor Oboy Siki has thrown out a challenge to the Ghana Police Service to arrest and put him in jail should Vice President Dr. Bawumia win the 2024 election to become the President of Ghana.

Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys made this known during an interaction on GhPage’s afternoon show Rush Hour with @Rashad.

According to him, the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can no way emerge as the winner of the 2024 General Elections on the ticket of the NPP.

He continued by saying that he should be banned from Ghana if Dr Bawumia wins the elections if that is not possible, then he should be sacrificed for the betterment of Ghana.

Oboy Siki went further to say if that is also not possible then he is asking the police to arrest and throw him in jail till his death.

In another story, one of the favorites to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyeremanteng aka Alan Cash has withdrawn from the party’s Presidential race.

The former Minister of Trade cited some injustices against his agents during their support delegate congress and other reasons why he decided to back out of the race.

Though the Presidential race has four aspirants remaining, many believe the actual battle is between Dr. Bawumia and Hon Kennedy Agyapong following the withdrawal of Alan Cash.