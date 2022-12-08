type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOkomfour Koleege tearfully reveals wife's burial date
Entertainment

Okomfour Koleege tearfully reveals wife’s burial date

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Kumawood star, Okomfour Koleege has finally broken silence on his wife’s death after a month of its report.

According to sources, Koleege’s wife who was pregnant died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Okomfuor Koleege loses pregnant wife and child at the labour ward

The report further indicated Koleege did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Ever since the sad news found its way to the internet, many of his loved ones and fans on the internet have sympathized with him over his terrible loss.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Revealing her burial date, he tearfully wrote;

Hello Friends,

My wife Millicent Oteng was a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She always took care of everyone around her. Unfortunately, death took her away from me together with my unborn son.I respectfully invite you all to her funeral on the 17th of December.

READ ALSO: Okomfuor Koleege loses pregnant wife and child at the labour ward

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, December 8, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81.2 ° F
    81.2 °
    81.2 °
    73 %
    0.9mph
    14 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News