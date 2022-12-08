- Advertisement -

Kumawood star, Okomfour Koleege has finally broken silence on his wife’s death after a month of its report.

According to sources, Koleege’s wife who was pregnant died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

The report further indicated Koleege did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Ever since the sad news found its way to the internet, many of his loved ones and fans on the internet have sympathized with him over his terrible loss.

Revealing her burial date, he tearfully wrote;

Hello Friends,

My wife Millicent Oteng was a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She always took care of everyone around her. Unfortunately, death took her away from me together with my unborn son.I respectfully invite you all to her funeral on the 17th of December.

