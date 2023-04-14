type here...
Online dating will lead you to hell - Prophetess
Entertainment

Online dating will lead you to hell – Prophetess

By Qwame Benedict
Prophetess-CyyCyy-O-Power
A self-acclaimed Prophetess identified as CyyCyy O Power has disclosed that people who engage in online dating are going to hell.

According to the preacher, it’s against the teachings of any Christian to indulge in online dating.

Preaching to her church members, she advised that if any of them is involved in that they should quickly back out.

She told her congregation it’s better to look for their life partners in real life rather than enter into a relationship with someone they met just on social media.

She defended her comment by quoting the bible saying that it asked Christians to seek first the kingdom of God and every other thing would be added to them but that does not involve online dating.

The clergywoman said; “It’s simple. The formula is there; ‘seek ye first the kingdom of God’. Do not seek online dating.

“Seek ye first the kingdom of God and every other thing shall be added: Marriage, houses, babies, whatever you need. But what is the formula? God first. Not online dating”

    Source:Ghpage

