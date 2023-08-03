Only foolish men spend millions to pay the brideprice of a woman whom other men chopped for free – Man states

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man, King Chidi, has asserted that it is foolishness for a man to spend millions of naira to marry a woman who has slept with different men for free.

Chidi took to Twitter to make this assertion on Tuesday, August 1. According to him, any man who pays the bride price of a woman who has been intimate with other men, and splurges millions on their wedding ceremony is foolish.



He averred that paying the woman’s bride price is like paying all the men who have slept with her in the past for free.



Chidi tweeted, “Foolishness is spending millions on • bride price • marriage lists • wedding ceremony For a woman who several men knacked for free.

It’s like paying all the men who once slept with her for all the years of services they render to your promiscuous wife’s overused kpekus.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “BITTER FACTS That non virgin woman you’re paying millions for her bride price will invite most of the men who fucked her for free in the car, toilet, bushes, clubs, etc., during your wedding ceremony. And those same men will shake you and tell you that you’re lucky to have her.”

Below are some of the reactions from tweeps who have come across the trending-controversial tweet…

chi_agozie7 – This one pain me, make I no lie

@eyes_likehoney – The funny thing is once the men are done with the eating they’ll still marry non virgins and pay full bride price . I’m never leaving this app abeg

@princefortune19 – Just say you no get money for wedding.

@CoocHeona – I said it before that it is out of bitterness cause it’s not normal tweet o

@muhammadepoju – Maybe spending so much money on a wedding isn’t really a great idea being that it’s not an investment, but the reason he gave doesn’t cut it. If you get married to someone with the mindset of her being a left over, you’ll find it hard to treat her with respect which is expected to be mutual to keep a marriage.