Only Poor People Laugh At Comedy Show, Rich People Don't –Comedian Lekzy DC

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
One of the most brilliant comedians in Ghana, Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong, professionally called Lezky Decomic, has made a stunning revelation that affluent people do not laugh at comedy shows.

Speaking on the Show, the award-winning comedian shared an experience he had at an event he was invited to that had wealthy  people present. According to  him, the table with the rich people didn’t pay much attention to what he was doing.

He explained by saying,

“Abrantie had a fashion show and invited me and a couple of millionaires. When I got there, I wanted to act like a big boy. So, I got a glass of water and decided to socialize. There was this table with Cheddar and his guys and he was like, ‘Come around. Let’s propose a toast. So he asked if it was champagne or whiskey and I said it’s water and he said, ‘I don’t propose water’. It just brought me down. I started talking and these people were doing their thing.”

Lekzy divulged  that he encountered some people of his kind that were receptive to what he had to offer. In the words of the comedian, “The whole setup was actually built for comedy so I found one table. I think they are from where I come from. They were responding so well so I was like ‘Today, you are my audience’. I focused on them, did what I had to do and I left,” he stated.

However, due to this experience, Lezky is of the view that rich people do not laugh at comedy shows. “For rich people, they won’t laugh but they still come to you and go like ‘That was really good, you’ll go far’,” he noted

