I Only Said Sarkodie Is Broke, I Did Not Insult Him- Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale claims insulting his colleague, Sarkodie is too much a thing for him to do.

Recall that Sarkodie via his song “Advice” threw some punches at the dancehall enigma for continuously insulting him on any platform he got.

Well, Shatta Wale has finally spoken, saying that there was no need for the rapper to waste time and resources insulting him on a new track.

According to him, Sarkodie could have dissed him for all he could only if he had insulted him or done something that dissing him could have been the only best solution.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM monitored by Ghpage.com, Shatta Wale said that he only said the rapper was broke and never insulted him.

“If I say you are broke, I have not dissed you. You don’t have to do a diss track to the diss Lord. When I heard that, I was like I only said you are broke so you don’t have to do a song for me”, Shatta Wale said.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie is yet to respond to Shatta Wale.