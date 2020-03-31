type here...
Home Lifestyle Opambour cries on live TV over Coronavirus lockdown
Source:Ghpage
Lifestyle

Opambour cries on live TV over Coronavirus lockdown

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Prophet One has reacted to the partial lockdown declared by the President of Ghana to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Prophet One also known as Opambour shed tears uncontrollably on live TV over church members unavailability to attend church service.

The man of God also complained bitterly about the ban on church activities making it very difficult to spread the word of God to church members.

Opambour also stated that the lockdown has affected the ordinary Ghanaian who are unable to work to provide for their families.

ALSO READ: Ridge nurse exposes how Obour’s father infected staff and patients with coronavirus

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, Opambour amidst tears called on the government and other officials to come to their aid.

He also advised that there should be a law that will ensure that every Ghanaian uses the hand sanitizers and nose masks at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

Well, some social media users have also shared their sentiments over Prophet One’s comments over the lockdown.

Most are of the view that Opambour only shed tears because he is unable to take offertories from church members.

Read the comments below;

Wonder Boy wrote; “They are crying because they won’t be getting collection money and donations from the vulnerable who these ‘fake’ prophets have been fooling for all these years”.

Lawrence Snow also added; “Masa you are acting out of pure self interest…Fake tears is all I see”.

Patricia Abrokwah had this to say; “Ebenezer, stop misleading the people, you don’t know anything about medicine, Corona virus doesn’t know religion”.

Akosua Konceptz commented; “He’s thinking just about the money he’d make from church members”.

Maame Sika added; “This is a pandemic. Collection prophet. Stop that tears”.

Previous articleSonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown
Next articleCoronavirus victim escapes from quarantine facility in the North

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

7 beautiful photos of Obinim’s first daughter mistaken to be his side chic

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the past few days, Bishop Daniel Obinim the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been in the news after...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong’s claims that Obinim has bought her a house

RASHAD -
Pamela Odame Watara, the Ghananian socialite has finally reacted to the allegation from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that Angel Obinim has bought her...
Read more
Lifestyle

Man discovers his two children schooling in Canada are for his wife’s ex

RASHAD -
There is sad news of a man who has made a shocking discovery about two of his 3 children that have left...
Read more
Lifestyle

Man shoots landlord for allegedly having sex with wife

Mr. Tabernacle -
A piece of sad news available to us from Monyo affirms that an angry tenant has shot dead his landlord for allegedly...
Read more
Lifestyle

They are my daughters – Obinim reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s leaked videos

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to the leaked tapes of him in a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Second video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend whiles his wife is in Spain hit online

RASHAD -
Just when Ghanaians are still dealing with the leaked tape of Bishop Obinim in bed with his alleged girlfriend, another video has...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
55 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of...
Read more
News

Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

RASHAD -
There appears to be anger among some section of Ghanaians in relation to how the police and military are handling the whole...
Read more
Entertainment

Jupitar recounts how Shatta Wale received heavy slaps from a Policeman

Qwame Benedict -
The capital city Accra is currently under a partial lockdown and one of the best ways for people to join themselves is...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News