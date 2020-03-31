- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Prophet One has reacted to the partial lockdown declared by the President of Ghana to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Prophet One also known as Opambour shed tears uncontrollably on live TV over church members unavailability to attend church service.

The man of God also complained bitterly about the ban on church activities making it very difficult to spread the word of God to church members.

Opambour also stated that the lockdown has affected the ordinary Ghanaian who are unable to work to provide for their families.

Watch the video below;

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, Opambour amidst tears called on the government and other officials to come to their aid.

He also advised that there should be a law that will ensure that every Ghanaian uses the hand sanitizers and nose masks at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

Well, some social media users have also shared their sentiments over Prophet One’s comments over the lockdown.

Most are of the view that Opambour only shed tears because he is unable to take offertories from church members.

Read the comments below;

Wonder Boy wrote; “They are crying because they won’t be getting collection money and donations from the vulnerable who these ‘fake’ prophets have been fooling for all these years”.

Lawrence Snow also added; “Masa you are acting out of pure self interest…Fake tears is all I see”.

Patricia Abrokwah had this to say; “Ebenezer, stop misleading the people, you don’t know anything about medicine, Corona virus doesn’t know religion”.

Akosua Konceptz commented; “He’s thinking just about the money he’d make from church members”.

Maame Sika added; “This is a pandemic. Collection prophet. Stop that tears”.