Opambour reacts to curses invoked on Twene Jonas

By Kweku Derrick
The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has waded into the brouhaha surrounding Twene Jonas and his criticism of persons engaged in illegal small scale mining (Galamsey) activities in Ghana.

The US-based Ghanaian came under fire after slamming Ghanaian leaders and traditional Chiefs, including the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for shielding foreigners even as they destroy the water bodies.

Amid calls for him to apologise to the Asantehene for his utterances deemed as insulting, an aggrieved man was captured on video invoking curses on Jonas for disrespecting the monarch.

Reacting to the development, Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, better known as Obampour has said the curses will not work.

The ‘nation’s prophet’ explained that the curses can only take effect if Otumfuo Osei Tutu II himself agrees or gives anyone the green light to invoke them on his behalf.

In his opinion, the man seen in the viral footage took the action against Jonas out of love for the Asante Kingdom and not based on the approval of the traditional leader, hence it will not work.

Meanwhile, Twene Jonas says he is not ready to apologise to any chief in Ghana because they were betrayed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II when he mentioned that chiefs knew the persons involved in galamsey which is destroying the water bodies.

He indicated that he will not bow to pressure to stop condemning Ghanaian leaders in his videos until there is a change and improvement in the living conditions of citizens, especially the youth.

Source:GHPage

