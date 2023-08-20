type here...
I’ll organise a music concert when elected as President – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
NPP presidential aspirant Hon Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that the first thing he will do when elected as President is to organise a musical concert for the country.

Granting an exclusive interview, he was asked what would be the first thing he would do when he wins the NPP primaries and went on to be elected as President of Ghana after the 2024 General Elections.

According to him, he will bring all the musicians in the country together and let them come out with heroic songs and go on to organise a musical concert.

He said the concert would be just like ‘We are the world’ and it would provide the opportunity for all the genres of music to come together and record songs which would be played in the media and in schools.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that this move is to get Ghanaians to be patriotic, honest and disciplined.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

