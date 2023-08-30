Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The newly ousted President on the African continent is 64-year-old Ali Bongo Ondimba who was the President of Gabon.

He was chased out by some military officers in his country who had earlier gone on live TV to declare that they were taking over the country.

This came out after the country’s EC declared him the winner of the 2023 General Elections for the third time and this got the officers angry.

We take a look at one of the shocking things he did while in office as the President of Gabon a country that has been run by his family for the past 55 years.

Well, years ago, the President imported fake snow from abroad into the country so his family could enjoy a snowy Christmas.

The President allegedly imported some snow, which was then spread at a place where his family held their Christmas party, in order to provide himself and his family a white Christmas in the nation, according to sources.

Since an estimated 40% of Gabonese are unemployed and 60–70% of the population lives below the poverty level of less than US $1 per day, President Ali Bongo received harsh criticism for this extravagant conduct.