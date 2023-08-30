Deborah Vanessa, a human rights activist and singer, has made it clear that she has no immediate plans to have children.

Sister Derby, who recently turned 39, confessed that although she looks after many kids, she doesn’t desire any of her own.

This came about as a result of a fan asking her whether she is a parent given how young-looking she is despite her advanced age.

Sister Derby, who has had numerous unsuccessful relationships, declared earlier this year that she wasn’t eager for marriage.

Public knowledge of Sister Derby’s unsuccessful romances. She claimed that she does not conceal her romantic involvement from the public.

She stated in an interview that she is happy in her current relationship and that marriage is not something she desperately wants.

“I am not desperate for marriage at all. If I don’t get married or have children, I am still happy and fine with myself. I don’t feel like it is the end of the world because of it, I have always been independent.

“I’m not rushing for marriage. Will it bring me 5 million dollars?” she asked.

Derby also counselled young women to be confident and resist social pressure to get married and end up in unhealthy relationships. She gave an explanation for why she frequently displays her new lover in public.

She claimed that if he is sincere and comfortable around her, she does not see the need to keep him secret.

“I am the kind of person that likes to be free and not stressed. Hiding, pretending, and calculating are very stressful to me. But if I am comfortable and the person is showing signs of seriousness why should I be hiding? Why should I care about society? everybody goes through relationships and breakups.

“The truth is if you’re comfortable with someone and enjoy their company then you want to be around them all the time. My partner enjoys my company and so do I,” she stressed.