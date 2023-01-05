Owusu Bempah’s church releases communique to reply to Chief Imam after petitioning IGP

In a letter signed by Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Emmanuel A. Annorbrah, the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has denied that its founder and leader, Reverend Owusu Bempah has said the National Chief Imam visits him for spiritual protection and guidance.

According to the church, such reportage is untrue and borne out of malice.

In the press statement issued on Thursday, January 5, it said the publication is calculated to temper with the cordial relationship between Sheikh Ousman Nuhu Sharubutu and Reverend Owusu Bempah.

“We wish to state emphatically that Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has not at any time claimed that the Chief Imam visits it consults him to look into his destiny.

“The publication was clearly actuated by malice, a desire for profit, sensationalism and calculated to disrupt the peaceful and cordial relationship between the Chief Imam and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah,” the church said.

