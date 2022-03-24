type here...
Pappy Kojo body-shames Sam George in heated social media brawl
Entertainment

Pappy Kojo body-shames Sam George in heated social media brawl

By Albert
Rapper Pappy Kojo has body-shamed MP Sam George as their beef begins to get contentious.

Pappy Kojo, who got infuriated by a comment Sam Goerge passed about his career, has come back harder at the legislator.

Sam George had described Pappy Kojo’s career as dead and buried. This comment has rubbed the rapper the wrong who has thrown all his missiles at Sam George.

In a strong comeback, he had compared Sam George to John Dumelo and rubbished his beauty.

“I know real ndc guys see my guy dumelo fresh man , hey @samgeorgegh aka Thomas pompoy3yaw your face and teeth all make basa like my career,” Pappy Kojo had tweeted.

The genesis of the beef was when Pappy Kojo intimated that Sam George had disrespected Deborah Vanessa…a move he would not condone.

In a tweet, Pappy Kojo had vowed to deal with the Ningo-Prampram MP and to send him to the cleaners.

He had written:

Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa , when I’m sure he get sisters , I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose.

The somewhat harmless statement got Sam George infuriated who descended on the young rapper with brutal force.

Sam George said it had to take Pappy Kojo six months to process what he had said about Sister Derby…thus the rapper needed to focus on his dead career instead of trying to come at him.

Sam George wrote:

