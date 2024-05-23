type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentParents chase out their 17-Year-Old pregnant girl and boyfriend to the street
Entertainment

Parents chase out their 17-Year-Old pregnant girl and boyfriend to the street

By Musah Abdul

News going viral has it that Nigerian parents have kicked out their 17-year-old daughter from their house.

The shocking news was made known by Chidi Ilozue, a popular Nigerian blogger, via his official Facebook page.

Chidi Ilozue disclosed that a young lady named Alida got pregnant at the age of 17, a period she was to take her studies seriously or involve herself in productive things.

According to the blogger, the parents who got disappointed in their daughter chose to throw her out of their house.

Her 18-year-old boyfriend, who is jobless could not help with accommodation for both of them, hence, the young couple now finds themselves on the street.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.9mph
0 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways