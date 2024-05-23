Parents chase out their 17-Year-Old pregnant girl and boyfriend to the street

News going viral has it that Nigerian parents have kicked out their 17-year-old daughter from their house.

The shocking news was made known by Chidi Ilozue, a popular Nigerian blogger, via his official Facebook page.

Chidi Ilozue disclosed that a young lady named Alida got pregnant at the age of 17, a period she was to take her studies seriously or involve herself in productive things.

According to the blogger, the parents who got disappointed in their daughter chose to throw her out of their house.

Her 18-year-old boyfriend, who is jobless could not help with accommodation for both of them, hence, the young couple now finds themselves on the street.