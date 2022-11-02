- Advertisement -

Just a 50 pesewas change was enough to result in a fight between a passenger and a bus conductor (mate).

That was clear evidence of the economic hardship in the country.

In the past few days, there have been pockets of disagreements in commercial vehicles where passengers have not accepted to pay the new fare.

There has been an increase in transport fares due to the increase in the price of petroleum products, However, many passengers do not accept the new increment in fares and this was evident in the video below…

Economic hardship: Passenger and mate fight dirty over 50 pesewas change



Man dies following fight with Trotro mate over Ghc2 fare increment

A man has lost his life after a fight with a trotro mate ( a commercial minibus conductor).

According to reports, the gentleman died following a disagreement that ensured a GH2 increment in fare.

The GPRTU had announced a further increment in fares and the drivers had implemented it accordingly.

However, the troubled man could not understand why the mate was taking GH2 from him in addition to the previous fare.

He did not accept the GH2 increase and described it as utterly outrageous.

Well, the mate also insisted on taking the money. As a result, the two got engaged in a fight, which resulted fatally in the death of the man.

He smashed his head against the car and landed heavily on the floor. He died on the spot.

Check out the video…