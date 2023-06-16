Pastor caught trying to wash the tonga of a pregnant woman as ‘akwankyere’ (Video)

- Advertisement -

A fake pastor who parades himself as a junior pastor of Prophet Ogyaba has been nabbed trying to wash the private part of a pregnant woman in the name of ‘akwankyere’

According to the pregnant woman, the fake pastor threatened that she’ll die during delivery if she refuses to allow him to wash her tonga.

Before trying to wash the pregnant woman’s vajayjay, the pastor collected Ghc 400 from her as a consultation fee.

In a short video circulating video, the fake pastor was filmed kneeling in front of the real Ogyaba and confessing that the reports are true.

As admitted by the man, he’s a fake man of God and hasn’t been called by the almighty.

Throughout the video, the man begged for forgiveness and also promised never to impersonate Prophet Ogyaba again.

