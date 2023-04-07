type here...
Pastor Elvis Agyemang fires and blasts King Nasir and Shugatiti on Alpha Hour
News

Pastor Elvis Agyemang fires and blasts King Nasir and Shugatiti on Alpha Hour

By Mr. Tabernacle
Months ago, Social Media went buzzing following an anticipated sexual banter between American adult film actor King Nasir and Ghanaian socialite and nudist Shugatiti.

Remember, some time ago Shugatiti during an interview with Zionfelix revealed that despite the fact that she has slept with so many men, she has never experienced any orgasm.

King Nasir upon coming across the interview volunteered to make Shugatiti reach orgasm to prove to her that there are people who can make her reach her limit so she stops bragging online.

This resulted in a social media banter with fans of both Shugatiti and King Nasir voting on who would win should they meet in an ‘atopa’ match.

King Nasir took it a notch higher and started soliciting funds to make this a reality where everything was going to be streamed live and people were going to pay in other for them to watch the match talked about match.

Twitter was on fire then as scores of users reacted enormously in the wake of King Nasir’s offering to make Shugatiti achieve orgasm for the first time in her life.

Shugatiti and Nasir garnered massive convo as they took over Ghana’s Twitter space and were both trending at the first two spots with over 10,000 tweets made about them.

Months after, the leader of the biggest online midnight prayer movement Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang has added his 2 cents on the issue and it has caused a social media frenzy.

Pastor Elvis has vehemently condemned the act by these perverts as he has described it as something unworthy for the youth to rally behind.

He further maintained that his perspective on this issue is clear and as such doesn’t care what others may think about or the insult he may be greeted with.

Pastor Elvis waded into the conversation during one of the episodes of his most-watched midnight prayer Alpha Hour.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

