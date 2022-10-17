Famed Ghanaian cleric, Pastor Dr Lawrence Tetteh has exclusively revealed that he has begun 40-days of fasting and prayers for the Blackstars team ahead of the World Cup in November.

As we all know, the senior national team is the lowest-ranking team amongst the 32 teams who will be competing for the ultimate award therefore Ghana is not expected to even progress out of the group stages.

Pastor Lawrence Tetteh who is an ardent fan of the Blackstars claims his 40-days fasting and prayers are solely aimed at seeking God’s blessings on the players to help them play well.

Speaking in an interview with GTV, Pastor Lawrence Tetteh additionally revealed that he has already begun praying with some of the players in preparation for the competition.

He’s reported to have said;

“Over the last several days, Moses Foh Amoaning has been pressuring me to pray with some of them, and we’ve even begun a 40-day prayer initiative directed towards Qatar. He said that most of us would be travelling to Qatar”

‘The majority of the players are young guys I have motivated in a variety of ways.”

Meanwhile, a lot of Ghanaians have threatened to evoke curses and insults on Nana Addo if he dares promise the players fat winning bonuses because the nation is in a serious economic crisis.