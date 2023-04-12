type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPastor's wife finds his secret profile on a dating site
News

Pastor’s wife finds his secret profile on a dating site

By Qwame Benedict
Woman-thinking-
Woman-thinking-
- Advertisement -

The wife of a popular Ghanaian preacher is currently in a dilemma and seeking answers after coming across her husband’s profile on a dating website.

According to the woman who shared this with Ms Nancy on confessions, her pastor husband started behaving started acting very strangely and this prompted her to dig deep to know what the problem was.

She continued that she managed to get hold of his phone and that was when she stumbled on her husband’s profile on a popular dating site looking for love.

Also Read: John Mahama dashed me a car for supporting him – Michael Afrane

She disclosed that after stumbling on his profile, she also created an account on the dating app and started chatting with him.

Osofo Maame continued that she enquired from him about his family but the response the Pastor gave her was he was unmarried but had a baby with his ex.

She said: “I have been married to a Pastor for the past five years, and we have a son who is three years old. Recently, I’ve noticed that his character has changed a lot. He doesn’t give me attention anymore. He attends a lot of meetings. When he leaves the house at 5 am, he returns at 11 pm.”

“I rushed to the office to use one of the laptops. I created an account under a false name. I sent him a hello. He responded. I asked him if he was married, and he said no. Any girlfriend? He said he has a baby mama who is his ex.”

Read More: Jackie Appiah addresses pregnancy rumours with new photos

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 12, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News