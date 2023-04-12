- Advertisement -

The wife of a popular Ghanaian preacher is currently in a dilemma and seeking answers after coming across her husband’s profile on a dating website.

According to the woman who shared this with Ms Nancy on confessions, her pastor husband started behaving started acting very strangely and this prompted her to dig deep to know what the problem was.

She continued that she managed to get hold of his phone and that was when she stumbled on her husband’s profile on a popular dating site looking for love.

She disclosed that after stumbling on his profile, she also created an account on the dating app and started chatting with him.

Osofo Maame continued that she enquired from him about his family but the response the Pastor gave her was he was unmarried but had a baby with his ex.

She said: “I have been married to a Pastor for the past five years, and we have a son who is three years old. Recently, I’ve noticed that his character has changed a lot. He doesn’t give me attention anymore. He attends a lot of meetings. When he leaves the house at 5 am, he returns at 11 pm.”

“I rushed to the office to use one of the laptops. I created an account under a false name. I sent him a hello. He responded. I asked him if he was married, and he said no. Any girlfriend? He said he has a baby mama who is his ex.”

