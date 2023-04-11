Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has given netizens something else to talk about after dropping new photos on her timeline.

For weeks now, it’s been rumoured that the actress was pregnant with the man responsible for her pregnancy yet to be identified by the social media investigative team.

According to those spreading the rumours, the decision by the actress to always wear big clothes when stepping out was just to catch people off guard and not reveal her pregnancy to the whole world.

Jackie Appiah recently stormed the premiere of her latest movie titled “A Taste Of Sin” with her son Damien.

For the first time in months, Jackie Appiah appeared in a tight dress which showcased her tummy making people at the premiere wonder where her ‘supposed’ pregnancy bump was.

In answering that question, the mother of one took to her Instagram page to post more photos of herself from the premiere and there was no baby bump showing in any of the photos she posted.

Many believe the photos are an indirect response to the allegations that have been going around on social media for some weeks now.

Check out the photos she shared with the caption:

