A street preacher has insinuated that the Church of Pentecost dabbles in favoritism and that the treatment of poor church members is less significant.

According to him, he was once a member of the Aid Church, and during those periods, he saw how the rich were given bigger titles and treated with respect.

He added that anyone who attends the Church of Pentecost but is not financially viable will not be respected.

The street preacher, who was dressed like a secular musician, said that whenever he took offerings, he spent them all by himself.

He went on to quash the popular Christian notion that offerings are sacrifices made to God. According to him, God does not take offerings, and thus he, like all other pastors, spends the money they receive on themselves and their families.His assertion about the marginalization of the poor by the Pentecostal Church ties into what musician Criss Waddle had said about the same institution.

AMG’s CEO, Criss Waddle, has stated that he would rather spend his money on curvy nightclub girls than on constructing a church.

Revealing his shocking reason, the rapper and businessman recounted that when he and his mother were homeless a few years ago, the Tema Community 5 Pentecost refused to help them.

As claimed by the “Biegya” hitmaker, the church advised them to spend the night in the school park till morning because there were no other accommodations available and those that were available were solely for the senior officials of the church.

“This is the community 5 Pentecost church that told my mum and me that rooms available are for senior pastors so we should sleep at the school park till morning, maybe we will find help 2 rooms Dey empty but e be for senior pastors when there is a Convention,

Criss Waddle continued by claiming that he currently has the funds to demolish the church and rebuild it with up to 30 rooms for the senior pastors, but he would prefer to spend his money on curvy ladies at clubs rather than the church.

