AMG’s CEO, Criss Waddle, has stated that he would rather spend his money on curvy nightclub girls than on constructing a church.



Revealing his shocking reason, the rapper and businessman recounted that when he and his mother were homeless a few years ago, the Tema Community 5 Pentecost refused to help them.

As claimed by the “Biegya” hitmaker, the church advised them to spend the night in the school park till morning because there were no other accommodations available and those that were available were solely for the senior officials of the church.

“This is the community 5 Pentecost church that told my mum and me that rooms available are for senior pastors so we should sleep at the school park till morning, maybe we will find help 2 rooms Dey empty but e be for senior pastors when there is a Convention,

Criss Waddle continued by claiming that he currently has the funds to demolish the church and rebuild it with up to 30 rooms for the senior pastors, but he would prefer to spend his money on curvy ladies at clubs rather than the church.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

“Today I fit to break down this church then rebuild am with 30plus rooms, but I no go do, I go rather take go strip club go watch curvy women, built a mosque 14 years ago and the prayers from those Muslims has always been enough for me, go ask Alhaji Tanko”.

