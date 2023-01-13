type here...
People calling for my arrest don’t think deeply – Big Akwes

By Qwame Benedict
Actor-turned-presenter Big Akwes has attacked some sections of Ghanaians calling for his arrest following his endorsement of Nana Agradaa‘s sika gari scam.

No doubt Big Akwes was one of the people making constant noise about Nana Agradaa’s sika gari which got people trooping to the residence of the former fetish priestess in a bid to double their money.

It later emerged that the ‘Sika Gari’ thing was a scam and a way used by the priestess to take money from unsuspecting clients to enrich herself.

Unconfirmed information gathered revealed that a lot of people had reported their ordeal at the Sowutum Police station but the Police rather sent them away stating that they allowed themselves to be used by Nana Agradaa.

Well, her recent arrest recently after converting to a preacher got people calling for the arrest of others who supported her ‘sika gari’ scam including Big Akwes.

But in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Big Akwes addressed the issue stating that all those calling for his arrest are shallow-minded over the issue.

According to him, he was a presenter on Thunder TV and his role was to interview Nana Agradaa which he did.

He continued that after the interview, Nana Agradaa moves to her residence to do her work without him so why should he be arrested for only doing his work for a media house?

Big Akwes cited an example with Menzgold saying the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other celebrities endorsed the Nana Appiah Mensah’s-owned investment firm but since it collapsed and customers’ money locked up has anyone called for the arrest of those celebrities?

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Big Akwes submission on why the police can’t arrest him over sika gari?

    Source:Ghpage

