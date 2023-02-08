- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier has refuted claims by the Ghana Police Service that her brother, Shadrach Arloo’s death was caused by asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.

In an interview with Perpetual, she indicated that the press statement by the Police was nothing but blatant lies.

She explained that the Ghana Police Service is concealing the truth from the general public and that her brother wasn’t a drug addict.

Perpetual Didier also dared the Police service to release the actual footage of the moment her brother allegedly swallowed the drugs and stop throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.

She also revealed that the family’s doctor was not present when the autopsy was done and believes the result has been tampered with.

“If they’re saying they’ve done investigations, and that he swallowed weed which is wrapped in rubber and they found eight folded weed inside, I want to ask Ghanaians, is weed Okro? Can someone swallow weed with ease? Have they given us the footage of the time he swallowed the weed?”.

The police did not include how he was brutalized in their statement, that means they have swept away everything. They’re indicating that it is only weed that caused his death. It could be that when they took the body to the police morgue, somebody planted the weed inside his throat so that our Lawyer who was present during the autopsy process will say he saw weed. They should provide how he was swallowing it. Everything they said it’s a lie”, Perpetual noted.

It can be recalled that Perpetual alleged in a viral video that her brother was killed by police officers.

Her 32-year-old brother was allegedly killed at the West Hills mall following an altercation with private security guards and a police officer who were trying to search his bag.

However, following a post-mortem examination conducted on the deceased’s body, on February 7, in the presence of his family members and lawyer, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu and some relatives of the accused, the verbal cause of death was given as asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.