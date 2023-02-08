type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPerpetual Didier rejects autopsy reports; accuses police of concealing the truth
News

Perpetual Didier rejects autopsy reports; accuses police of concealing the truth

By Lizbeth Brown
Perpetual Didier and Shadrach Aloo
Perpetual Didier and Shadrach Aloo
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier has refuted claims by the Ghana Police Service that her brother, Shadrach Arloo’s death was caused by asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.

In an interview with Perpetual, she indicated that the press statement by the Police was nothing but blatant lies.

She explained that the Ghana Police Service is concealing the truth from the general public and that her brother wasn’t a drug addict.

Perpetual Didier also dared the Police service to release the actual footage of the moment her brother allegedly swallowed the drugs and stop throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.

She also revealed that the family’s doctor was not present when the autopsy was done and believes the result has been tampered with.

“If they’re saying they’ve done investigations, and that he swallowed weed which is wrapped in rubber and they found eight folded weed inside, I want to ask Ghanaians, is weed Okro? Can someone swallow weed with ease? Have they given us the footage of the time he swallowed the weed?”.

The police did not include how he was brutalized in their statement, that means they have swept away everything. They’re indicating that it is only weed that caused his death. It could be that when they took the body to the police morgue, somebody planted the weed inside his throat so that our Lawyer who was present during the autopsy process will say he saw weed. They should provide how he was swallowing it. Everything they said it’s a lie”, Perpetual noted.

ALSO READ: Ghana Police give update on the investigation into the death of Perpetual Didier’s brother at West Hills Mall

It can be recalled that Perpetual alleged in a viral video that her brother was killed by police officers.

Her 32-year-old brother was allegedly killed at the West Hills mall following an altercation with private security guards and a police officer who were trying to search his bag.

However, following a post-mortem examination conducted on the deceased’s body, on February 7,  in the presence of his family members and lawyer, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu and some relatives of the accused, the verbal cause of death was given as asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.

    Source:Ghpage.com

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News