(VIDEO): “Why my son deserves all the insults” — Pete Edochie addresses Yul and Judy Austin’s marriage

- Advertisement -

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie breaks the silence on the backlashes trailing his son, Yul amidst his polygamous marriage and drama with Judy Austin.

This comes following allegations of a lawsuit from the actor’s first wife, May Edochie, which has since heightened their separation.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Yul’s father spoke on his take on the marital drama trailing his son.

According to Pete Edochie through a proverb, Yul brought it all on himself the second he brought ‘infested’ Judy Austin into his home.

In his words, “He who goes to the farm and gets ant-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit,” he said in part.

In a loose translation, “Yul brought in a foreign woman into the family, and by so doing, he invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on into his life.”

Watch the video below: