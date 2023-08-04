type here...
(VIDEO): "Why my son deserves all the insults" — Pete Edochie addresses Yul and Judy Austin's marriage
(VIDEO): “Why my son deserves all the insults” — Pete Edochie addresses Yul and Judy Austin’s marriage

By Osei Emmanuel
Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie breaks the silence on the backlashes trailing his son, Yul amidst his polygamous marriage and drama with Judy Austin.

This comes following allegations of a lawsuit from the actor’s first wife, May Edochie, which has since heightened their separation.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Yul’s father spoke on his take on the marital drama trailing his son.

According to Pete Edochie through a proverb, Yul brought it all on himself the second he brought ‘infested’ Judy Austin into his home.

In his words, “He who goes to the farm and gets ant-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit,” he said in part.
In a loose translation, “Yul brought in a foreign woman into the family, and by so doing, he invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on into his life.”

