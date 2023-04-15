“Go marry your mothers if you can’t trust your wives” – Peter Okoye fires men supporting Hakimi

- Advertisement -

Peter Okoye of P-Square fame has fired men who are in support of PSG’s Achraf Hakimi’s reported act of entrusting his properties into the care of his mother.

Peter Okoye believes that that was an immature decision taken by the Moroccan fullback without considering that his wife and kids are his immediate family.

The spouse of football player Achraf Hakimi filed for divorce and asked for half of his assets.

Nevertheless, the court informed her that her “Millionaire” husband has no property because everything is registered in his mother’s name.

Hakimi receives €1 million per month from PSG, while his mother Mrs Fatima receives €800,000 of this per month.

He does not own any real estate, vehicles, homes, jewellery, or even clothing.

He asks his mum to buy him anything whenever he wants it.

Many men have supported Hakimi for being smart but Peter Okoye disagrees.

In a series of controversial tweets. He has said men who do think like Hakimi are mummy’s boys who must not be considered for any serious relationship by women.

According to him, a man who is not sensible or mature enough to let his wife know about his moves and has to make his mother the custodian of his estates is not fit to be a husband.

Peter Okoye berated men in support of what he described as immature behaviours by Hakimi to go marry their mothers instead since they could not trust their wives.

Read Peter Okoye’s Opinions Below…

I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story? Like I don’t get it. The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don’t trust her then don’t marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to surfer after divorce?

Remember!!! The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife. Make all of una go marry una Mama!… no time! Since Hakimi sense wan ki una