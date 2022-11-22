Photos of Britney, the murdered 22-year-old US-based Ghanaian musician

The sad news about the death of the 22-year-old Ghanaian musician based in the US, Britney Boateng has sent shocking vibrations down the spines of friends and family.

It is reported that she was shot dead on Monday, November 21 in the East Side, Colombus.

Following her sudden death, photos of her have been scattered on social media with friends and relations penning down their farewell messages to her.

Check out some of the beautiful photos of Britney Boateng: