The Ashanti Regional command of the Ghana Police Service has visited the family of the Maa Adwoa to donate boxes of water to them.

An uncle of the deceased who spoke exclusively with Akosua of Ghpage TV stated that the police head in the region came to the house to mourn with them during the one-week observation.

According to the Uncle, the police during the visit told them to take everything in good faith in these trying times and not let their hope be broken by the unfortunate incident by one of their own.

He also mentioned that they later donated a total of 20 boxes of mineral water to the family asking them to you it to serve guests who visit them to offer their condolence following the loss of their daughter.

The Uncle further noted that the police also added something else to the water but he wouldn’t like to share what they added to the public but all he can say is that the Police service has really done a good thing.

Watch his interview below:

The uncle also disclosed that the mother of the deceased is in close communication with the Inspector General of Police Dr Dampare who has assured her not to be worried because justice would surely be served.

