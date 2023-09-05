- Advertisement -

A new development has surfaced in connection with the plot to remove the current Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare by some policemen.

Earlier, an audio from their secret conversation surfaced on social media which has led to a committee to investigate the matter.

In the last few days, Commissioner Mensah who is on leave pending retirement during his time with the commissioner told them that the audio he was reliably informed was done on the orders of IGP Dampare.

He told the committee that the IGP had the full audio conversation so if they needed the full audio then he should be the right person they should contact.

When Chief Bugri Naabu also appeared before the committee, he was asked if there was a video from their meeting for which he said he couldn’t tell.

But a video from their said conversation has found its way on social media.

The video shows the Police officer plotting on how to remove IGP Dampare as the head of the Ghana Police Service and replace him with someone else.

The committee is yet-to finish their investigations and make their findings public.