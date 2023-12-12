“Poor church members cannot maintain anything so I can’t help them” – Prophet Badu Kobi tells Delay (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

After sneaking his name into the trends for his seemingly insensitive words to his church members, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is at it again.

The man of God has chastised his church members especially the poor folks for being very bad at maintenance.

According to the Badu Kobi, he does not see himself gifting a car to any known poor church member in his church as they can’t pay for maintenance should a fault grab hold of the vehicle.

He made those revelations on a soon to be aired episode of the Delay Show.

The Man of God bragged that he has dashed over 200 cars to people from God and none has been given to a poor person.

He added that he didn’t tell the poor members to be poor.

Watch the intriguing video below