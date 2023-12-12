type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Poor church members cannot maintain anything so I can't help them" -...
News

“Poor church members cannot maintain anything so I can’t help them” – Prophet Badu Kobi tells Delay (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

After sneaking his name into the trends for his seemingly insensitive words to his church members, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is at it again.

The man of God has chastised his church members especially the poor folks for being very bad at maintenance.

According to the Badu Kobi, he does not see himself gifting a car to any known poor church member in his church as they can’t pay for maintenance should a fault grab hold of the vehicle.

RELATED STORY: I didn’t tell the poor people in my church to be poor – Badu Kobi (VIDEO)

He made those revelations on a soon to be aired episode of the Delay Show.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The Man of God bragged that he has dashed over 200 cars to people from God and none has been given to a poor person.

He added that he didn’t tell the poor members to be poor.

Watch the intriguing video below

TODAY

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
51 %
1.9mph
20 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways