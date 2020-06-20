type here...
Popular Ashawo narrates how she offers home service to Pastor in this COVID-19 season

By Mr. Tabernacle
A popular ‘Ashawo’ in an interview has revealed and narrated how she goes about her business after the coronavirus erupted.

She gave her name as Cynthia. Cynthia according to her has been in the ashawo business for close to 3 years, starting right after she left the SHS.

The reason she joined this business was because she had no money to further her education to the tertiary hence taking to the streets to join in and do prostitution.

Now, fast-forwarding to the convo she had during the interview, Cynthia gave an account on how she started to offer services to some men of God, as and when they call her.

The beautiful young lady mentioned that as a result of the COVID-19 new strategies were to be implemented in order to get more customers to boom the business.

Speaking to SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, she explained that she developed the love for pastors after some men of God patronized her service.

These Pastors pay better than ‘ordinary customers’ since they prefer their adventures to be under strict secrecy.

She added that one of these pastors even told her, the wife makes him unhappy, hence he prefers the ‘’ashawo’’ instead.

Cynthia added that ever since he had an encounter with one clergyman, a number of them do call her for meetups and nightstands at the blind side of their spouses because the wives don’t satisfy them in bed.

Advice: Not all Pastors are bad. Wives do your expected bedroom duties to save your marriage.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

