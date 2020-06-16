Slay Queen calls out popular Ghanaian pastors she’s had a threesome with

Slay queen who goes by the name Queen Facardi has revealed that she sells sex to some very popular Ghanaian men of God.

She mentioned on the Odo Nkomo Pa TV show that although she was into the cosmetics business she also earned a lot from prostitution.

She stated that some famous men of God are her customers and some even go to the extent of coming along with trusted ushers for a threesome.

She refused to call out the names of these pastors since she is supposed to keep their identities anonymous because they are her loyal customers.

She said that ”It is just funny how some so-called Christians attack and criticise me and other slay queens when their pastors come to me for sex. Sometimes they bring along their trusted ushers and we have a threesome”.

She further explained that most of the men of God who pay for her services are pastors of ”one-man churches”. She sarcastically said that these pastors with their own ministries are sex addicts and very flirty.

The host was persistent in trying to get her to mention some names as Obinim’s name came into the conversation.

Farcadi clarified that although she had been to Obinim’s church for counselling they have not been involved in anything sexual.