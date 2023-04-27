Popular IG big girl dies as cocaine burst inside her stomach while moving it to Malaysia

- Advertisement -

A popular Kenyna IG big girl named Brenda but widely known on social media as Brendalicious has met her untimely death while transporting 8 kilograms of cocaine to Malaysia.

Brenda who is known for her flashy lifestyle on social media was a law student at the Univerity of Nairobi and was in her third year.

As reported, Brenda arrived at a Malaysian airport and started acting weird, attracting the attention of security guards.

READ ALSO: Popular IG big girl sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for stealing her sugar daddy’s Land Cruiser

She then fell to the ground and started shaking and foaming at the mouth.



Apparently, one of the bags of cocaine she had carried in her stomach had ruptured.

She was rushed to a hospital in Malaysia where she died while undergoing treatment.

When forensic doctors investigated the body, they found 34 capsules of cocaine in her stomach.

Before her death, many people knew her to be just a social media influencer – Only a few people knew that she was a drug trafficker.

She was always globetrotting and enjoying lavish vacations.

READ ALSO: More photos of the IG big girl who reportedly stabbed her Canada-based boyfriend to death surfaces