Popular IG big girl dies as cocaine burst inside her stomach while moving it to Malaysia

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Brenda who is known for her flashy lifestyle on social media was a law student at the Univerity of Nairobi and was in her third year.

As reported, Brenda arrived at a Malaysian airport and started acting weird, attracting the attention of security guards.

She then fell to the ground and started shaking and foaming at the mouth.


Apparently, one of the bags of cocaine she had carried in her stomach had ruptured.

She was rushed to a hospital in Malaysia where she died while undergoing treatment.

When forensic doctors investigated the body, they found 34 capsules of cocaine in her stomach.

Before her death, many people knew her to be just a social media influencer – Only a few people knew that she was a drug trafficker.

She was always globetrotting and enjoying lavish vacations.

