Popular married pastor dating a 16 year old girl exposed big time

Days ago, a 16-year-old High School girl went viral on social media after celebrating her 4th dating anniversary with her lover.

The minor named Minehle disclosed she had been dating her lover (The pastor) since she was 12.

In a set of videos she shared on social media, she could be seen kissing and cuddling her lover while smartly hiding his face from the populace.

However, the identity of the man dating a minor has been revealed.



As confirmed, the man is Ntsikelelo Khamanga – A married man who is a pastor at the Pentecostal Protestant Church in South Africa.

The man’s identity was finally uncovered after Minehle shared another bragging about receiving an iPhone from her sugar daddy in celebration of their 4th anniversary while sitting in an expensive car.

Minehle has since deleted her Instagram account, however, all of her pictures have been used by many Instagram accounts.

Netizens Reactions…

@Zenzele_Enhle – Again social media influencers should take a blame because these kids turned to look up to them without knowing how they sustain their expensive lifestyles and gifts, as parents we need to do better in raising these babies

@Lehutso63760 – Responsible parents wouldn’t allow a kid bringing expensive things to the house while she’s not working.

@Edith2515889682 – A 16 year old celebrating a 4 year anniversary, this is a spoilt generation!

@SidwellXhamela1 – So called pastor must be arrested for having an affair with a minor,he has no manners to speak of if he can engage in sex with a minor and keep buying expensive gifts,my take is that he must be exposed because he uses the funds donated by the congregation to live the high life

@femaleMGTOW – Once our society goes back to shaming blatant nonsense, a lot of people will think twice before embarking on deviant behaviours like the deviant pastor & this young deviant..