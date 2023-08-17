Trending video of Quick Credit officials fighting dirty with a stubborn client

- Advertisement -

A video tells a story of loan recovery officers of Quick Credit storming a customer’s workplace in the afternoon to demand repayment.

Their aggressive method was necessitated after the stubborn customer defaulted on repaying the loan after they had pursued her for so long.

Per the content of the video, the man has taken $6,000 from the company and has not paid back the principal or the interest.

As a result, the recovery officers tracked her down after they learned he only comes to work in the afternoon.

One of the officers poured out his frustration about the refusal of many customers to pay back their loans after the grace period had elapsed.

Quick Credit is a financial company that gives out loans to informal and formal workers through the Mobile Money service. It is an easy means of getting money when you need it, but several customers do complain about how they uncompromisingly demand repayment.

Check out the video below…

