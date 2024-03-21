Popular slayqueen eats the poopoo of Dubai millionaires for $50,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle online (Video)

- Advertisement -

A famed Nigerian slay queen who’s simply identified on TikTok with the handle name @Sheaintlexx has confessed in a now-viral video that she purposely travels to Dubai to engage in Porta Potty.

As openly discussed by @Sheaintlexx, she earns a whopping $50,000 after each Porta Potty session.

In a video she made after just arriving in Dubia for another Porta Potty job, @Sheaintlexx happily expressed that she gets happy anytime she lands in Dubai because she knows she’s about to make lots of money.

Describing @Sheaintlexx, as beautiful is an understatement because she looks so immaculate and full of life.

Getting paid $50,000 to get shitted on isn’t a big deal for @Sheaintlexx, hence she frequently travels to Dubai to satisfy her Arab customers.

What is Dubai Porta Potty

The rich men of the Emirates have a lot of money to spend and evidently, a lot of unconventional fetishes to explore.

One of them involves paying a round trip for influencers from abroad to fly to their mansions and get dirty with them (quite literally).

That is poopooing on them and sometimes making them eat some of the faeces

In return, they also get paid anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.

Watch the video below to know more…