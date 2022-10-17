- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, has sent a word of caution to vendors involved in the sale of pre-registered sim cards.

In a press statement, the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful indicated that vendors who are found guilty of selling pre-registered sim cards could face up to five years imprisonment.

The Ministry also said that the National Communications Authority (NCA) has been ordered to conduct investigations into the matter.

“Let me remind all SIM card vendors that it is an offence to pre-register and sell SIM cards. The NCA has been directed to conduct mystery shopping and enforce the law against those miscreants. If found guilty, they could be imprisoned for up to five years”, excerpt of the statement reads.

Read full statement below;

The Ministry has also warned that SIM Cards that have been linked to Ghana Cards but are not completely registered will be blocked at the end of October.

Ghanaians were also reminded to not register more than 10 sim cards with their Ghana cards as the database has identified them.

According to the ministry, those who have exceeded the threshold will have the numbers blocked from the database.