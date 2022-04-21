type here...
President Akufo-Addo to be impeached over Serwaa Broni saga
News

President Akufo-Addo to be impeached over Serwaa Broni saga

By Albert
President Akufo-Addo to be impeached over Serwaa Broni saga
Three Ghanaians are attempting to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following claims made by Evelyn Serwaa Broni.

They have so petitioned Parliament to begin the impeachment process in response to Serwaa Broni’s allegations that President Akufo-Addo and some of his aides staged a robbery attack on her in retaliation for her purported threat to expose the President over an alleged love relationship with her.

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko, and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, the trio, concluded that the petition is well-founded enough to invoke Article 69 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, warranting an investigation and subsequent impeachment proceedings by Parliament to give effect to the Constitution’s letter and spirit.

This comes on the back of an interview Serwaa Broni granted to Kelvin Taylor in which she made several damning allegations against President Akufo-Addo.

