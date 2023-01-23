Love can be wicked at times and there’s nothing no one can do about it.



A young beautiful Nigerian lady has been wallowing in the sea of her own tears after being dumped by her boyfriend of five years.



Citing from a video the lady shared on Tiktok, one can tell that she is completely shattered and devastated by the incident because she never assumed that her ex-boyfriend named Femi could end their relationship after dating for half a decade.

In the sad-trending video, the lady is seen crying profusely over the traumatizing heartbreak and accusing her boyfriend of not fulfilling his promise to be with her forever.



She also shared screenshots of their chat where she was begging him to give her one last chance but he insisted that their relationship is over and blocked her.

Reflecting on the relationship, the lady said the biggest mistake she made was losing herself in the process of loving her man.

She captioned the video,

“I don’t know why people change too fast. It’s still like a dream to me

Femi what have I done to deserve this? You promised me forever

one of my biggest mistake is loosing myself in d process of loving someone too much ( the pain of having to stop liking d person you like a lot ~ then suddenly notice his a shitty person (aNd realize how blinded you were by aw much u liked him.”

