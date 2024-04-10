“I’m the major cause of my problems, Ghanaians should forgive me” – Funny Face

- Advertisement -

After being granted bail, Funny Face has once again shared an emotional statement that has left many Ghanaians feeling somber and sympathetic.

The comedian, in a conversation with KOFI TV, opened up about his recent challenges and acknowledged that he is primarily responsible for his current predicaments.

Despite previous blame directed at his baby mama, Funny Face took accountability for his actions that contributed to his difficulties.

Expressing remorse, Funny Face admitted that he could have taken steps to avoid behaviors that drew criticism from the public.

He acknowledged the magnitude of his struggles and expressed a deep sense of regret.

During the interview, the comic star extended an earnest apology to Ghanaians and his global fanbase, urging forgiveness for any distress his actions may have caused.

He emphasized his commitment to making positive changes and seeking reconciliation where necessary to restore peace in his life.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW