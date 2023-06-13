- Advertisement -

Ghanaian controversial preacher Prophet Kumchacha has taken his fight with Gospel musician Diana Asamoah a notch higher by asking the latter to come for an atopa match.

Prophet Kumchacha heightened the tension during a discussion on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show by posing a daring challenge to Diana Asamoah.

He dared her to have a sexual encounter with him in an effort to disprove her claims about his character and demonstrate his might.

Prophet Kumchacha warned Diana Asamoah about the possible repercussions of her conduct if she choose to spar with social media warriors.

He expressed dismay with Diana Asamoah’s change of focus from concentrating on disseminating the gospel of Christ to engaging in social media feuds with other people.

Prophet Kumchacha recalled an earlier incident in which Diana Asamoah allegedly teased him by calling him impotent and doubting his virility.

To refute her allegations and demonstrate his might, he confidently asserted that he could render her unconscious within an hour of a sexual challenge.

These arguments and challenges have brought attention to the rising conflicts within Ghana’s religious community, dividing many followers and observers.

